Coast Guard deploys relief teams in TN flood-affected areas

New Delhi, Dec 19 Ministry of Defence on Tuesday said that the Coast Guard has deployed six Disaster Relief Teams (DRTs) for rescue and relief operations in flood-affected areas of Tamil Nadu.

The ministry said that the initiative has been taken after the state administration sought its assistance for rescue of stranded citizens and supply of relief material to the local population in the flood affected areas.

The officials at the ministry said that an Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) of Coast Guard with an integral helicopter on-board has also been deployed to monitor the situation in coastal areas of Tuticorin and to respond to any eventuality at sea and shore locations.

The officials said that the cyclonic circulation in Southeast Bay of Bengal in areas off Sri Lanka and southern districts of Tamil Nadu resulted in unprecedented rains leading to flood like situation in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts.

“Mobile communication network facilities at Tuticorin are not available,” the official said.

He said that the Indian Coast Guard District Headquarters No 16 situated at Tuticorin is maintaining close coordination with the district administration of both Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts.

“After the closure of Tuticorin airport, Indian Coast Guard is augmenting its assets in area by positioning a fixed wing Dornier aircraft and an ALH helicopter at Madurai to support rescue and relief efforts in flood affected areas, including transportation of key NDRF personnel from Chennai,” the official said.

He said that a rescue diver team with paddle boats, Kayaks and one disaster relief team from Coast Guard Station Mandapam have also been sent to Tuticorin to assist in rescue efforts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor