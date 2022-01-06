Coast Guard DG VS Pathania calls on Rajnath Singh, discusses maritime security

Indian Coast Guard Director General VS Pathania called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed operational preparedness of the maritime force and readiness to ensure safety and security in seas.

Pathania also called on Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar.

According to the Indian Navy, they discussed issues concerning coastal security and effective coordination between the Navy and the Coast Guard.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor