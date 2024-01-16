Coast Guard rescues 182 Gangasagar pilgrims in Bengal

Kolkata, Jan 16 The Coast Guard swung into action to save the lives of over 182 pilgrims on their way back from Gangasagar in West Bengal, early on Tuesday.

An alarm was raised as the ferry taking them to Namkhana after the holy dip on Makar Sankranti ran aground in dense fog.

Coast Guard personnel rushed to the spot in hovercrafts that were on patrol around Sagar Island during the pilgrimage. Gemini boats were then deployed to evacuate the pilgrims from the ferry. Several of them were taken on board the hovercrafts that can operate in shallow waters.

"The quick rescue was possible due the professionalism, training and use of modern equipment. Visibility was extremely poor right through, yet the Coast Guard ensured that all pilgrims were rescued and tended to before being dropped off at Namkhana. The pilgrims were from various parts of the country," the Ministry of Defence spokesperson in Kolkata said.

Pilgrims have to cross the Muriganga River from Namkhana to reach Sagar Island. The depth of water in the Muriganga depends on the tides. During low tide, some sections have only ankle-deep water. It is being suspected that the pilot of the ferry entered one such section due to poor visibility and ran aground.

