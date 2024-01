Coast Guard rescues 182 stranded pilgrims in West Bengal

New Delhi, Jan 16 In a swift operation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Tuesday rescued 182 pilgrims stranded on a grounded ferry off Kakdwip in West Bengal, an official said.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said that merchant vessel 'Swasthya Sathi' was ferrying about 400 pilgrims from Ganga Sagar Mela at Sagar Island to Kakdwip when it ran aground due to extremely poor visibility.

After receiving a message from the District Magistrate, South 24 Parganas, early Tuesday morning, the operations team of the ICG swung into action immediately and dispatched two air cushion vehicles (hovercrafts) from Haldia and Sagar Island to provide assistance, the ICG said.

The hovercrafts evacuated 182 pilgrims before guiding the boat with the remaining pilgrims to a safe destination, the official added.

The MoD added that to ensure the safety of people during the annual mela, the ICG had already deployed sea borne units at various strategic locations. A rapid lifesaving action team of divers with a Gemini boat is positioned at the Mela site for any eventuality.

In addition, an officer from ICG Ship Frazerganj is positioned at Sagar Island for coordination with the state administration and supervision of seafront safety aspects, MoD said.

