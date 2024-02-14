Cochin airport to set up green hydrogen plant with BPCL

Kochi, Feb 14 In a strategic move to bolster its path breaking green energy initiatives, Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), the world's first airport fully powered by solar energy has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) for setting up a green hydrogen plant in the premises of Cochin Airport.

This collaborative effort, combining technological prowess and infrastructure, will result in the world’s first Green Hydrogen plant and fueling station located within an airport setting.

Green hydrogen, produced from water using renewable energy sources, is recognised as a future fuel and aligns with zero-carbon energy strategies.

The agreement exchange ceremony for the Green Hydrogen plant was held at Legislative Complex, Thiruvananthapuram in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and chairman of CIAL.

CIAL is known for its effective deployment of green energy through the installation of big solar plants and a hydel station now has a cumulative installed capacity of 50 MW producing two hundred thousand units of power a day. Ever since the installation of its first plant with a capacity of 12 MW, it has been augmenting its capabilities and now inked an MoU for a strategic collaboration with BPCL for setting up a 1000 KW pilot project at the airport premises.

Under the agreement, BPCL will oversee the establishment of the integrated green hydrogen plant and fueling station at Kochi Airport, providing technology and managing the operations.

CIAL will contribute suitable land, water, and green energy resources.

The initial output of the plant will be utilised for powering vehicles within the airport.

“As pioneers in sustainable aviation, CIAL is happy to start a groundbreaking journey with BPCL towards establishing the country's first Green Hydrogen plant in an airport at CIAL”, said CIAL Managing Director, S. Suhas.

He also said that this strategic collaboration underscores CIAL’s commitment to green energy and propels closer towards a zero-carbon future in the aviation landscape.

BPCL's Chairman and Managing Director, G. Krishnakumar, highlighted the collaboration as a pivotal moment in the journey towards sustainable solutions and said the significance of innovation and partnership in driving meaningful change, emphasising BPCL's commitment to India's energy independence through initiatives like "AatmaNirbhar Bharat" as evidenced by the indigenous electrolyser showcased at India Energy Week 2024 by BPCL.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor