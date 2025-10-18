Cochin Shipyard launches three advanced vessels, boosting India’s maritime strength

Kochi, Oct 18 Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), India’s leading shipbuilder under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, marked a significant milestone on Saturday with the simultaneous launch of three state-of-the-art vessels — an Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC), a Hybrid Electric Methanol-Ready Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (CSOV), and the country’s largest Trailer Suction Hopper Dredger, DCI Dredge Godavari.

The triple launch underlines India’s growing capabilities in complex shipbuilding, sustainable technology, and offshore engineering.

The ASW SWC, built for the Indian Navy, is the sixth in a series of eight vessels designed to replace the Navy’s Abhay-class corvettes.

Once commissioned as INS Magdala, the 78-meter craft will enhance coastal anti-submarine warfare with advanced underwater sensors, lightweight torpedoes, ASW rockets and mine-laying capability.

The launch ceremony was held in the morning in the presence of CSL CMD Madhu S. Nair and senior naval officials.

The afternoon session witnessed the launch of India’s largest dredger, the 12,000-cubic-metre DCI Dredge Godavari, developed for Dredging Corporation of India in collaboration with Royal IHC, Netherlands.

Built on the Beagle platform, the 127-metre vessel will be critical for port development, land reclamation, and maintaining navigable waterways.

The project, awarded in 2022 under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, showcases India’s ability to deliver large-scale maritime infrastructure aligned with the Port-led development vision.

The third vessel, a 93-metre-long Hybrid Electric Methanol-Ready CSOV, marks CSL’s entry into offshore wind support vessels.

Equipped with hybrid propulsion, methanol-ready engines, DP2 dynamic positioning and a motion-compensated gangway, the ship will support the construction, operation and maintenance of offshore wind farms while offering high environmental performance and crew comfort.

CMD Madhu S. Nair said the triple launch reflects India’s transition from a shipbuilding nation to a technology-driven maritime powerhouse.

“These projects combine indigenous innovation with global partnerships, advancing both defence readiness and sustainable offshore development,” he noted.

CSL, one of India’s largest shipbuilding and repair facilities, continues to play a pivotal role in defence and commercial shipbuilding.

The new launches reaffirm its position as a trusted partner for cutting-edge maritime solutions, aligning with the Maritime India Vision 2030.

