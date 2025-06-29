Coconut prices double in Chennai amid low supply, retail rates touch Rs 80 per kg

Chennai, June 29 Coconut prices have surged sharply across Chennai, with retail rates touching as high as Rs 80 per kg, driven by dwindling supplies and high demand.

In the wholesale market, coconuts are selling for Rs 58–60 per kg, while semi-wholesale rates range between Rs 65–70 per kg, according to Koyambedu Semi-Wholesalers Association President S.S. Muthukumar.

Much of Chennai’s coconut supply comes from Pollachi, Cuddalore, Puducherry, Thanjavur, and Udumalpet.

However, the supply crunch has worsened following Cyclone Gaja in 2020, which devastated thousands of hectares of coconut plantations along Tamil Nadu’s coast.

According to the state Agriculture Department, the cyclone affected nearly 45,117 hectares of coconut groves and damaged around 63 lakh coconut trees in eight districts.

"The government must intervene and fix affordable prices. Otherwise, there is a chance of another price hike of Rs 5–10 in the city markets. Chennai alone needs over three lakh coconuts every day," coconut farmer Saravanakumar said.

N. Thangavel, a farmer from Pollachi, said the drop in production was not only due to cyclone-related damage but also because of increasing crop diseases like leaf blight and stem bleeding, which have become widespread in Tamil Nadu over the past two years.

Rising prices have also hit small eateries across Chennai, many of which have started replacing coconut chutneys with mint chutneys to manage costs.

Tender coconuts, too, have become more expensive.

In parts of Chennai, tender coconuts are now sold for Rs 50–60 each.

Muthuraman, a wholesale dealer, said supply from Pattukkottai and Thanjavur has declined since Cyclone Gaja, pushing traders to source from Puducherry and Cuddalore, where prices are higher.

Dealers note that tender coconut procurement costs have risen by at least Rs 5 compared to last year, with transportation adding another Rs 3 per coconut. Sellers often stockpile coconuts in bulk to maintain a steady supply.

"Tender coconuts are always in demand as they are natural and free of additives," retailer T. Raji said.

Another seller, P.M. Murugan, added: "Despite fluctuations in daily demand, sales remain steady because customers trust their quality."

