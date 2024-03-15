Coimbatore Administration Denies Permission for PM Modi's Road Show, Know Why

PM Narendra Modi is currently visiting as many states as he can and holding public meetings in order to understand the problems of common public before the ECI announces 2024 Lok Sabha Elections date. This time BJP and Modi is focusing on South Indian States. In order to create a wave of excitement BJP was planning to have rally in Coimbatore, but the BJP has claimed that the local administration refused permission for Modi's road show.

As per the sources, the BJP submitted an application to the Coimbatore city police on Thursday seeking permission for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-and-a-half-kilometer road show on March 18. But the Coimbatore police administration has refused to give permission for this road show citing various reasons.

Sources have informed that the administration gave four main reasons while denying permission to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Road show.

A security risk Coimbatore's history of religious tension Ordinary citizens will suffer Harassment to students as there are many schools on the route of the road show

Meanwhile, the road show organized by BJP was to end at RS Puram. In 1998, there was a bomb blast at this RS Puram. Also, since the history of Coimbatore city has been socially sensitive, no political party has been given permission to hold a road show..