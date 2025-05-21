Coimbatore in TN steps up preparedness as southwest monsoon nears

Chennai, May 21 With the southwest monsoon expected to arrive early, the Coimbatore district administration and civic authorities have intensified their preparedness to tackle rain-related challenges such as drain overflows, water stagnation, and potential evacuations.

The Coimbatore City Corporation is focusing on identifying vulnerable zones and implementing preventive measures. Around 4,500 sanitary workers have been placed on alert and instructed to remain on round-the-clock standby during periods of heavy rainfall, officials said.

Subways and underpasses near the old Avinashi flyover, Kaleeswara Mill, ARC Junction, North Coimbatore, and Lanka Corner are known to face severe waterlogging each monsoon, often disrupting connectivity for hours. To address this, high-capacity motors have been installed at critical points to pump out stagnant water.

Despite these interventions, challenges persist at Kaleeswara Mill, the old Avinashi flyover, and Lanka Corner.

According to officials, redesigning the gravity flow systems in these areas would require significant investment, which is currently not feasible. City Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabhakaran stated that three 100 HP motors have been installed -- two at the Avinashi flyover and one at Kaleeswara Mill. He noted that the drain at Lanka Corner remains a bottleneck due to its narrow design and frequent clogs.

A proposal to enhance its capacity is awaiting approval. High-risk drains, such as the one on Good Shed Road, are being desilted.

A senior official reported that five loads of debris -- washed in during recent rains -- have already been removed, along with overgrown vegetation.

Culverts along Good Shed and Trichy Roads are also being cleared. So far, 60 per cent of the desilting work has been completed.

The Corporation is working to clear 250 km of small drains across its jurisdiction, prioritising canals and culverts that intersect roads and are prone to flooding. Additionally, 23 railway crossings have been identified for waste removal, with operations being coordinated alongside railway authorities.

Tree trimming is also underway across all five zones of the corporation to prevent damage from falling branches during high winds.

A total of 47 teams, equipped with 65 tree-cutting machines, have been deployed. The civic body has also stocked 5,000 sandbags -- 1,000 for each zone -- to plug breaches in canals if necessary.

Meanwhile, the District Disaster Management Authority is also ramping up preparations. Control rooms have been established at each taluk office, and first responders from local bodies are being readied.

“We have identified 2,026 volunteers and are currently verifying the list,” an official said.

Authorities have pinpointed 24 vulnerable areas within city limits and 15 in rural regions. A total of 94 relief centres have been arranged to shelter residents in case of severe flooding.

Coimbatore District Fire and Rescue Officer Pulagendi said 14 fire stations across the district, staffed by 300 personnel, are prepared to handle emergencies.

“Our teams will be fully mobilised during the monsoon. We have also conducted mock drills at local water bodies to raise public awareness on flood survival techniques,” he added.

