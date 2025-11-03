Coimbatore Shocker: Three Men Kidnap and Rape College Student Near Airport Area; Police Launch Manhunt for Accused

Three men kidnapped and raped a college student near Chitra International Airport on November 2. Police rescued the victim and admitted her to a private hospital. Police also launched a manhunt for the suspects, as three men remain at large. Police said that the victim was with her friend inside a car when three men approached them. The men attacked her friend and kidnapped the victim. The victim’s friend was injured in this incident and is being treated at Coimbatore Government Hospital. The accused had earlier stolen a motorbike on November 2 before kidnapping and raping the college student, reported India Today. The accused men drove the victim to a secluded area and sexually assaulted her. Police have formed seven special teams to solve this case and arrest the accused men.

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu: Three men kidnapped and raped a college student near Chitra International Airport last night; police rescued her, admitted her to a private hospital, and launched a manhunt for the suspects, while her injured friend was treated at Coimbatore Government… pic.twitter.com/FkEKBrPICe — IANS (@ians_india) November 3, 2025

Former Tamil Nadu BJP President, K Annamalai, reacted to this incident and said that this case showcases how the DMK government has failed to ensure the safety of women in the state. In his X post, he said that the sexual assault on the woman was “deeply shocking.”

He posted on X, “The news of a college student being sexually assaulted by three miscreants near Coimbatore International Airport last night, while she was speaking with her friend, is deeply shocking and heartbreaking. I pray for her speedy recovery and strength as she undergoes treatment. Since the DMK came to power in TN, incidents like these have shown that anti-social elements no longer fear the law or the police. From DMK ministers to police officials, there has been a disturbing pattern of shielding sexual offenders instead of ensuring justice. The DMK government has utterly failed in both preventing sexual crimes and providing safety for women. Instead of deploying the police to protect citizens and uphold law and order, the DMK government uses them merely to arrest its critics. As a result, Tamil Nadu finds itself in a state of alarming decline. TN CM Thiru @mkstalin, who bears direct responsibility for the law and order, must hang his head in shame for allowing the police force to fall to such a pitiable state.”