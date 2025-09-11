Coimbatore: Son Carries Ailing Father After Being Denied Wheelchair at Government Hospital; 2 Supervisors Suspended (Watch Video)

The Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) administration has suspended two contract supervisors for five days after an incident where a man had to physically carry his elderly diabetic father from the third floor to the ground floor due to the unavailability of a wheelchair. The patient, 84-year-old C Vadivel, was taken for a follow-up consultation by his son, V Kalidasan, who claimed he had to manage without assistance despite his own health issues. He alleged that hospital staff initially failed to provide proper support, which forced him into a physically exhausting situation, reported TOI. On Tuesday, V Kalidasan accompanied his father, C Vadivel, 84, for a follow-up at the outpatient department. “In the reception, there was only one staff member who did not respond properly. Doctors suggested an amputation of my father's foot. I managed to take him upstairs using the elevator. Since I am also under medical observation, I cannot lift weights. It was very difficult for me to carry him down again,” he told TOI.

Kalidasan further recounted that when he approached a female staff member with an empty wheelchair, she demanded Rs 100 before offering help. He agreed but was told to wait another 30 minutes. Unable to wait longer, he carried his father downstairs using the elevator. Kalidasan added, “When I approached a female staff member who had an empty wheelchair, she demanded Rs 100. I agreed to pay. But then she asked me to wait for 30 more minutes. I managed to carry my father to the ground floor using the elevator. As a person who accompanied us started recording the video, the staff member came forward to extend a wheelchair. But by then we had reached the autorickshaw," he told TOI.

During this time, a companion recorded the incident on video. After the clip went viral, the same staff member offered a wheelchair, but it was too late as they had already reached their autorickshaw. This triggered an inquiry against the outsourced service provider, reported TOI. Following the controversy, CMCH took disciplinary action by suspending two supervisors, identified as Esther Rani and Mani Vasagam. CMCH dean M Geethanjali later clarified that there was no solid evidence of the staff demanding money but stressed measures to avoid such incidents. “However, to avoid future incidents and reduce the waiting time of the patients, the green brigade initiative will be launched. At least four staff members of the contract company will be on standby with wheelchairs and stretchers to support the OP. In addition to this, I have signed the proceeding to procure more wheelchairs and stretchers for the OP. To avoid the transportation of goods and medicines on stretchers, more trolleys would be procured,” she said reported TOI. At present, the hospital has ten wheelchairs and six stretchers allotted for the OP.