Coimbatore Tragedy: 2 Devotees Die While Climbing Velliangiri Hills Amid Heavy Rain

By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: May 25, 2025 18:39 IST2025-05-25T18:37:31+5:302025-05-25T18:39:14+5:30

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu (May 25, 2025): Two devotees died while climbing Velliangiri hill during heavy rains. The Forest Department recovered the bodies and started an investigation. Due to heavy rainfall in the area, authorities have temporarily banned climbing and urged devotees to descend for their safety.

