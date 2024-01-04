Cold Day conditions to continue in Punjab, Haryana, UP, Raj for next 2 days: IMD

New Delhi, Jan 4 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that Cold Day to 'severe' Cold Day conditions are likely to continue over some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during next two days and decrease thereafter.

The IMD further predicted that dense to very dense fog is likely to continue over some parts of plains of Northwest and East India during the next three days and gradually decrease, while a fresh spell of rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over extreme south Peninsular India during next four to five days.

The weather forecast agency said the minimum temperatures ranged between 4-8 degree Celsius over most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan and in range of 9-12 degree Celisus over Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and south Rajasthan.

“These are above normal by 2-4 degree Celsius over many parts of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat. Today, the lowest minimum temperature of 1 degree Celsius was reported in Sikar (East Rajasthan),” the weatherman said in its daily bulletin.

The IMD said that dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail for a few hours at night/morning in some parts over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan during Thursday to Saturday and in isolated pockets on Sunday.

“Dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail for a few hours in the morning in isolated pockets over West Rajasthan on Friday and Saturday and in isolated pockets on Sunday,” said the IMD.

“Dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail for a few hours in the morning in isolated pockets over Bihar on Friday and dense fog in some parts on Saturday and Sunday."

The IMD also predicted that dense fog conditions very likely to prevail for a few hours in morning in isolated pockets over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during Friday and Sunday and over north Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

“Cold Day to severe Cold Day conditions are very likely to continue in some parts over Punjab, HaryanaChandigarh during Thursday and Saturday and Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on Thursday and Friday,” said the IMD.

It further predicted light to moderate rainfall at some places is very likely over south Tamil Nadu, south Kerala and Lakshadweep during the next four to five days.

