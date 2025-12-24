Cold wave alert issued in parts of Rajasthan, temperatures plunge

Jaipur, Dec 24 A cold wave has gripped parts of Rajasthan as winter conditions intensified following the reactivation of a Western Disturbance. Temperatures dropped sharply across several districts, with icy winds causing severe chill, especially during the night and early morning hours.

After nearly a week of dry weather, snowfall in the Himalayan foothills and a shift in wind patterns have brought freezing winds to the desert plains. In many areas, night temperatures fell by as much as 7 degrees Celsius, significantly increasing the cold.

The Meteorological Department has forecast dry weather in the western and southern parts of Rajasthan over the next two days. However, dense fog and cold winds are expected to continue in the northeastern regions, further intensifying the chill.

Fatehpur (Sikar) recorded a minimum temperature of 2.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning -- nearly 7 degrees Celsius lower than last Tuesday.

Similarly, Nagaur recorded a minimum temperature of 3.6 degrees Celsius. Dew drops were seen frozen overnight, making water droplets on crops, trees, and barns glow like pearls.

For the past week, Fatehpur had experienced sunny days with night temperatures around 10 degrees Celsius. However, a sudden weather change led to dense fog on Wednesday morning, keeping residents indoors until late morning.

Cold northeasterly winds also affected Jaipur, where the chill intensified from Tuesday evening onward. Fog covered the city’s outskirts on Wednesday morning.

The Meteorological Department has warned that strong cold winds will continue, with colder mornings and evenings expected in Jaipur and several other cities over the next 24 hours. Meteorologists have issued a weekend alert, warning that a change in wind patterns may bring icy northern winds into Rajasthan’s plains. Night temperatures in some areas could approach freezing levels, marking the onset of a severe cold spell across the state.

A cold wave and fog alert has been issued by the IMD for northern and western districts, including Jaisalmer, Bikaner, and Churu.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor