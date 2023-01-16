Cold wave batters R'than; Fatehpur shivers at minus 3.7 degree C

Jaipur, Jan 16 The people in Rajasthan on Monday continued experiencing an intense cold wave situation with Churu in the western part of the state recording minus 2.5 degree Celsius while the mercury at Fatehpur in east Rajasthan plummeted to minus 3.7 degree Celsius.

In fact, a thin layer of snow was also seen in fields and open areas in these two places.

Besides, the temperature in Bikaner, Ganganagar and Jhunjhunu also reached close to the freezing point in rural areas. The dew drops were seen turning into snow in the fields there.

The temperature in Alwar and Bhilwara was also recorded at the freezing point on Monday. The minimum temperature reached 0 degree Celsius, due to which the water turned into snow in the plains and fields.

The mercury was recorded at minus 2 degree Celsius in Sikar city. This has been the lowest temperature of the season in Sikar. Earlier, on January 5, Sikar had recorded a temperature of minus 1.5 degree Celsius.

Udaipur recorded a minimum temperature of 2 degrees Celsius while Ajmer recorded a minimum temperature of 3.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, which was the lowest temperature of this season in the district.

According to the Met Department, Rajasthan will have to bear the brunt of the severe winter for the next two days on January 17 and 18.

The mercury will remain around the freezing point for these two days as well.

There will be a change in the weather from the evening of January 18 and the temperature will rise in Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jodhpur belt of western Rajasthan and people there will get relief from cold, the weather office said.

The experts have advised people to avoid prolonged exposure to cold and to cover neck, fingers and toes, adding pets and livestock should be protected from cold weather and adequate arrangements should be made to avoid cold.

