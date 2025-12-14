Cold wave continues in Kashmir; day temperature drops to 7

Srinagar, Dec 14 Due to nightlong cloud cover, the minimum temperature improved on Sunday and rose above the freezing point throughout Kashmir Valley, while the maximum temperature dropped further.

The Meteorological (MeT) department officials said that due to nightlong cloud cover, the minimum temperature throughout the Valley rose above the freezing point while the maximum temperature dropped further.

“Srinagar city recorded 2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today, as Gulmarg recorded 1.4 and Pahalgam 2.4 as the minimum temperature today. The maximum temperature was 7.7 degrees in Srinagar yesterday, while it was 7.2 and 9 degrees in Gulmarg and Pahalgam, respectively," the MeT department said.

Jammu city had 11.4 degrees as the minimum temperature, while it was 11.2 in Katra, 7.9 in Batote, 5.5 in Banihal and 4.7 in Bhaderwah, the MeT department officials said.

Despite the cloud cover and fog at most places in Srinagar city and the rest of the Valley, there is no possibility of any snowfall in the plains, while isolated light snowfall might take place in the higher reaches in the coming days.

The MeT forecast does not indicate any major change in weather during the next 10 days, giving rise to apprehension that the month might not witness any major snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir.

An extended dry spell for over two months has brought down the water level in rivers, streams, lakes, springs and wells in Kashmir.

The Jhelum River, running through the middle of the Valley from south to north, has almost hit the bottom.

The 40-day-long period of extreme winter cold called the ‘Chillai Kalan’ will start on December 21 and end on January 30.

Traditionally, heavy snowfall in Chillai Kalan replenishes all the water reservoirs in the mountains to sustain the various water bodies in the union territory during the summer months.

No snow in Chillai Kalan would foretell a drought in summer. It is for this reason that Kashmiris are praying with folded hands for a plentiful snowfall during the winter months. In addition to water shortages, the dry winter cold has triggered widespread chest ailments in J&K, with most people complaining of flu and dry cough.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor