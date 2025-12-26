Cold wave grips Rajasthan, Jaipur remains under cloud cover

Jaipur, Dec 26 A severe cold wave accompanied by chilly winds has tightened its grip over Rajasthan, causing a sharp dip in temperatures across the state. The Meteorological Department on Friday forecast intensified cold conditions over the next three to four days and issued a yellow alert for 11 districts in northeastern Rajasthan.

Karauli in eastern Rajasthan recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 3.6 degrees Celsius, while Pali in the western region registered 5.2 degrees C. Other districts also witnessed biting cold, with Churu at 6.4 degrees C, Nagaur at 6.6 degrees C, Jalore at 6.9 degrees C, Dausa at 5.0 degrees C, Anta-Baran at 5.2 degrees C, and Alwar at 6.0 degrees Celsius.

Several parts of the state reported minimum temperatures below 10 degrees C, intensifying winter conditions.

In Sikar, cold winds have significantly increased the chill, and despite intermittent sunshine, temperatures remained low throughout the morning. Jaipur and Nagaur have experienced a sharp drop of nearly 8 degrees Celsius over the past two days, adding to the severity of the cold wave.

Thursday night marked the coldest night of the season in several cities. In rural areas of Kota, dense fog blanketed farmlands on Friday morning, with dew freezing on crops, raising concerns for agriculture.

The cold wave has been most pronounced in the Shekhawati region, including Sikar, Churu, and Jhunjhunu, along with Nagaur, Alwar, Karauli, Dholpur, and Bharatpur.

Frost formation has begun in rural pockets, while mornings and evenings have turned particularly harsh. In many rural areas, temperatures are hovering around 5 degrees Celsius, and cold winds are also suppressing daytime temperatures.

Despite clear skies, the maximum temperature has struggled to rise, with Barmer recording the highest at 28.4 degrees C on Thursday, while Jaipur remained cooler at 24 degrees C.

The Meteorological Department has warned of further intensification of the cold wave in the coming days and advised residents to exercise caution, especially during early morning and late evening hours.

