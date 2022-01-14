Cold wave intensifies in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, Jan 14 Night temperatures in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh dropped several notches below the freezing point on Friday as icy winds blowing into the plains from the snowclad mountains added to the cold wave sweeping the two UTs.

An official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said since the weather is likely to remain dry till January 16, the minimum temperatures could drop further in the next two days.

Srinagar registered minus 3.6 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 10.3 and Gulmarg minus 10.5 as the minimum temperature on Friday.

In the Ladakh region, Drass town recorded minus 23.8 degrees Celsius, Leh minus 10.6 and Kargil minus 19.9 as the night's lowest temperature.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Jammu city was 5.7 degrees Celsius, Katra 5.0, Batote minus 1.1, Banihal and Bhaderwah minus 2.4.

