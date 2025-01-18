Cold wave intensifies in Rajasthan, fog alert for 14 districts today

Jaipur, Jan 18 Biting cold conditions intensified in Rajasthan with many cities, including Jaipur, recording a 2 to 3 degrees Celsius drop in minimum temperature due to the influence of northern winds.

Bharatpur, Hanumangarh, Jhunjhunu, and Alwar reported cold-day conditions, with the weather centre predicting rainfall next week.

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for fog in 14 districts of the state on Saturday.

On Friday, Jaipur's maximum temperature was 18.5 degrees Celsius.

Weather experts said that people may have some respite form the bone-chilling cold from Sunday, with sunny skies expected to raise both day and night temperatures by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius.

Mount Abu saw a sharp drop in temperature, with the mercury plunging to 0.8 degrees Celsius on Friday.

The minimum temperatures were below 10 degrees Celsius in all cities except Kota and Dungarpur.

Further, the minimum temperature in Ajmer was 6.9 degrees Celsius, Bhilwara 9.6 degrees Celcius, Alwar 7.5 degrees Celsius, Sikar four degrees Celsius, Jaisalmer seven degrees Celsius, Sirohi 3.8 degrees Celsius, Mount Abu had 0.8 degree Celsius and Dausa 7.3 degrees Celcius.

According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, a western disturbance will affect Rajasthan, starting January 22, leading to significant weather changes.

This system may bring rain and thunderstorms to parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions.

The weather will remain dry from January 20, with day and night temperatures expected to rise slightly.

The desert state has been severely affected by cold waves brought in by cyclonic winds.

The state government has also been announcing holidays in schools in the wake of the cold conditions and reduced visibility due to fog.

Notably, the chilling cold conditions in North India have led several states to extend winter vacations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor