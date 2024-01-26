Cold wave sweeps across UP, Kanpur & Sonbhadra coldest

Lucknow, Jan 26 With a cold wave sweeping across Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur and Sonbhadra recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 3 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological department forecast predicts dense to very dense fog for Friday as well.

According to the visibility recorded at the East UP centre of the meteorological department, it was 25 metres for Lucknow, along with Bahraich and Prayagraj. In Fursatganj, it was 50 metres, and in Sultanpur, it was 200 metres.

The cold is likely to continue to trouble for the next two days, according to forecast by the MeT department.

The 24-hour minimum temperature scale for several cities also indicated a drop in the night temperatures. The state capital recorded a minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius, which was 2.9 degrees Celsius less than the previous 24-hour cycle.

The expected maximum and minimum temperatures in Lucknow on Friday are around 17 degrees Celsius and 5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The India Meteorological Department’s forecast for the next 48 hours indicates that on Friday and Saturday morning, dense to very dense fog (Surface Horizontal 50-metre or in between 50-metre to 199-metre) might be experienced in many districts, particularly in East and West UP.

A cold day to a severe cold day is very likely at many places, and a cold wave and ground frost are very likely at isolated places over the state.

Severe cold wave conditions are likely to be experienced in Agra, Amethi, Ayodhya, Aurraiya, Bahraich, Gonda, Barabanki, Kanpur and Sultanpur.

According to the meteorological department, dense fog could trouble people in Lucknow, Agra, Aligarh, Amethi, Ayodhya, Mainpuri, Kasganj, Baghpat, Barabanki, Rae Bareli and Sultanpur.

