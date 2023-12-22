Cold wave tightens grip on Kashmir as lakes, water pipes freeze

Srinagar, Dec 22 Cold wave tightened its grip on Kashmir on Friday as lakes and drinking water pipes froze across the valley.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold called ‘Chillai Kalan’ marked its second day on Friday. This period will end on January 30.

Lakes in the valley froze in part as boatmen were seen navigating their way through partially frozen water in the Dal Lake in Srinagar city.

People were seen across the region lighting small fires around drinking water pipes to unfreeze them.

A MeT office statement said: “Minimum temperature was minus 3.3 degrees Celsius in Srinagar today while it was minus 1 and minus 4.8 in Gulmarg and Pahalgam respectively.

“Leh town in Ladakh region had minus 14.4, Kargil minus 9.9 and Drass minus 12.3 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 8.5, Katra 7.9, Batote 6.3, Bhaderwah 3.5 and Banihal 3.8 as the night’s lowest temperature.

