Cold wave to intensify in Bihar; night temperatures to fall by 2-4 degrees

Patna, Nov 22 A fresh spell of cold weather has tightened its grip on Bihar, with the Meteorological Department issuing an alert for a sharp drop in temperatures across the state. Beginning Saturday, night temperatures are expected to fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius, ushering in harsher winter conditions.

According to the IMD, minimum temperatures in many districts may dip below 10 degrees Celsius.

A brief relief caused by the weakening of westerly winds over the past two to three days has now ended, and the cold wave is returning faster than usual, says IMD.

There will be no significant change in daytime temperatures, which will continue to hover between 28 and 32 degrees Celsius.

Sunshine will prevail during the day, but once evening sets in, the chill is expected to intensify sharply. Meteorologists have forecast dry weather across the state for the next week.

Morning fog has already disrupted normal life in many regions. Purnea recorded the lowest visibility at 800 meters, causing difficulties for commuters. The dense fog has also worsened air quality, prompting advisories for individuals with respiratory ailments to exercise caution.

On Friday, East Champaran recorded the highest maximum temperature at 31.6 degrees C, while Aurangabad saw the lowest minimum at 13.2 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has warned that from Sunday, the minimum temperature may fall further, reaching 8-9 degrees in several districts.

Westerly winds, blowing at speeds of up to 25 km/h, may become active again. These winds are expected to make the nights even colder.

Fog is likely from late night to early morning, with light haze during daytime hours.

To cope with the combination of cold and fog, people are advised to wear adequate warm clothing, avoid early morning travel unless necessary, light bonfires in open areas where needed, and provide extra care to children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues.

The weather pattern is expected to remain unchanged for the next seven days, with no rain and no rise in temperature. People of Bihar should therefore prepare for a prolonged spell of biting cold.

