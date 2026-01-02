Cold wave to intensify in Rajasthan; fog, cloudy skies disrupt normal life

Jaipur, Jan 2 The cold spell in Rajasthan is set to intensify from Sunday, with night temperatures likely to drop to around 4 degrees Celsius in parts of Rajasthan, according to Radheshyam Sharma, Director of the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur.

He said a cold wave will grip the state, leading to a drop of 4 to 6 degrees Celsius in minimum temperatures across several regions.

Due to severe cold conditions, Anganwadi centres in Sri Ganganagar have been closed until January 10.

The district continues to experience intense cold, prompting the District Collector to declare holidays for Anganwadi centres from January 2 to January 10.

On Thursday, most cities recorded minimum temperatures above 10 degrees Celsius, though Sirohi reported the lowest at 7.2 degrees Celsius. Interestingly, in several cities, day and night temperatures were nearly the same, reflecting persistent cold conditions.

Sri Ganganagar recorded the lowest maximum temperature of the season, while Jaipur, Alwar, Bikaner, and Churu saw maximum temperatures remain below 20 degrees Celsius.

Cloudy weather prevailed in several districts, including Jaipur and Sikar, contributing to the chill. Fog began settling over northern districts late Thursday evening, and since the start of the New Year, the combined effect of cold and dense fog has been causing disruptions.

On Friday morning, visibility dropped to around 50 metres in several districts, including Jaipur, Bharatpur, Sikar, and Dausa, due to dense fog.

Flight operations in Jaisalmer and Udaipur are also likely to be affected, and IndiGo Airlines has issued an advisory for passengers travelling to and from these cities.

The Meteorological Department has advised people to remain cautious over the coming days as cold wave conditions and fog are expected to persist, particularly in the northern and eastern parts of the state.

Meanwhile, over the last 24 hours, under the influence of a Western Disturbance, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms was recorded in parts of the Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions. The highest rainfall of 26 mm was reported from Shri Dungargarh in Bikaner district.

On Thursday, light rain also occurred in some areas of the Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions. This winter rainfall has brought relief and cheer to farmers, as agricultural experts say it is beneficial for standing rabi crops.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has issued a double alert for Friday.

An orange alert for very dense fog has been sounded for several districts, including Bharatpur, Dausa, Deeg, Dholpur, Jhunjhun, Karauli, Khairthal-Tijara, Kotputli-Behror, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Churu, Hanumangarh, and Sri Ganganagar.

Residents and commuters have been advised to remain cautious as visibility may drop sharply in these areas.

