Collaboration with Japan to boost job prospects for Arunachal’s youth: CM Khandu tells Guv

Itanagar, Oct 29 Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday informed Governor, Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd) about his recent visit to Japan, during which he explored avenues for skill development and employment exchange for the youth of the state.

The Chief Minister, during his weeklong (from October 18) visit to Japan, held a series of meetings in Tokyo aimed at expanding cultural and economic cooperation between India and Japan.

A Raj Bhavan official said that Khandu apprised the Governor of his recent visit to Japan, during which he explored avenues for skill development and employment exchange for the youth of Arunachal Pradesh. He briefed the Governor about potential collaborations that could enhance opportunities for the state’s young workforce in emerging sectors.

Both the Governor and the Chief Minister discussed key developmental issues concerning the state and reviewed the progress of several ongoing initiatives. They also shared their commitment to ensuring that development in Arunachal Pradesh remains inclusive, technology-driven, and focused on empowering its people, Raj Bhavan officials stated.

Lt. Gen Parnaik (Retd) discussed the need to pursue a geospatial technology-aided monitoring of projects through reliable and verifiable data. This would ensure better planning as well as dispute resolution. He said that the Shillong-based North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) possesses the necessary satellite images and expertise to assist the state government in this endeavour.

The Governor also called for the promotion of sports and youth development in Arunachal Pradesh. He stressed the importance of introducing sports medicine, strengthening the state Olympic Association, and organising more games and sports competitions at the district and inter-district levels to identify and nurture young talents from the grassroots.

Chief Minister Khandu visited Japan for a week from October 18, aiming to enhance bilateral cooperation and explore areas of mutual interest between the state and Japan.

Officials said the visit forms part of Arunachal Pradesh’s wider efforts to attract investment, strengthen cultural ties and learn from Japan’s expertise in disaster resilience, energy efficiency and rural development.

