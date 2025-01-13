Collective efforts needed to inculcate sense of oneness: Manipur CM

Imphal, Jan 13 Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Sunday said that the relationship and coexistence among all indigenous communities has existed since time immemorial.

Addressing the state-level ‘Gaan-Ngai’ celebration at Sagolband Ramji Kabui Village in Imphal West district, said that collective efforts are needed to inculcate the sense of belongingness and oneness in the state.

“We should safeguard our rich cultural heritage and traditions, and honour the legacy of our ancestors,” he maintained.

The Chief Minister urged the people of the state to take responsibility and ownership in preserving old traditions and customs, irrespective of the religion being followed by any community.

Referring to the ongoing series of catastrophic wildfires which have affected Los Angeles, the Chief Minister said that mankind has not done justice to nature.

"Hence, there are frequent occurrences of natural calamities in the world and state as well," he said.

Singh said that it's high time to take initiatives to preserve and protect nature. He recalled that the “Green Imphal, Green Manipur” initiative was taken up during 2004-05 while he was Forest and Environment Minister of Manipur.

Biren Singh was minister in the erstwhile Congress government headed by former three-term Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh (2002-2017).

He urged the people of the state to support and cooperate to protect nature. “It is our collective responsibility to work for developed Manipur”, he said and suggested that the state level ‘Gaan-Ngai Festival’ be organised at the Sangai Ethnic Park, Moirang Khunou in a grand manner.

The Chief Minister informed that the government has requested for an additional fund of around Rs 100 crore for upgradation of the Sangai Ethnic Park in Moirang Khunou.

A Unity Mall is coming up at Keikol, Imphal east with a budget of around Rs 150 crore.

Stating some development initiatives taken up in hill districts by the BJP government, he mentioned that earlier to go to Tamenglong took at least 3 hours, and now it is just a 45-minute smooth journey.

