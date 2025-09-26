Collective responsibility to preserve rivers: Jal Shakti Minister Patil

New Delhi, Sep 26 Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil on Friday inaugurated the 6th edition of 'Nadi Utsav', highlighting the collective responsibility for preserving rivers for future generations.

Reiterating the government's commitment to fight pollution and conserve rivers, he said, "Work is being carried out at three levels - short-term, mid-term, and long-term - towards river conservation. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, significant efforts are being undertaken through Water Vision@2047."

He asserted the significance of rivers in sustaining communities and shaping India's cultural ethos and emphasised the need for collective responsibility in preserving rivers for future generations, said an official statement.

"India is a land of rivers. The world's finest river, the Ganga, flows in India. It is our duty not to pollute our rivers," said the Minister.

Highlighting the cultural significance of rivers, he said that rivers are not merely resources but the very current of our emotions and culture. He cautioned that human intervention has caused immense damage to rivers, and their conservation is a shared responsibility. He also commended the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Ministry of Culture, for the continued organisation of Nadi Utsav.

The first day of the three-day festival saw the commencement of the National Seminar on 'Riverscape Dynamics: Changes and Continuity', which brought together eminent scholars and experts to share perspectives on the cultural, ecological, and artistic dimensions of rivers.

More than 300 research papers were received in connection with the seminar, of which 45 will be presented during the sessions. The segment is being held in collaboration with the English Department of the University of Delhi.

Running parallel to the seminar, the 'My River Story' Documentary Film Festival presented its opening screenings, featuring thought-provoking films including 'Gotakhors: Disappearing Diving Communities', 'River Man of India', 'Arth Ganga', 'Yamuna's Sewage Treatment Plant', 'Cauvery – River of Life' and others.

These films shed light on ecological concerns, traditional practices, and the deep-rooted human connection with river systems, highlighting how rivers continue to shape lives and landscapes.

Nadi Utsav showcases a profound dialogue between tradition and contemporary practices, ensuring that communities remain connected to their riverine roots.

