College of Defence Management celebrates 56th Raising Day

New Delhi, Dec 9 The College of Defence Management (CDM) celebrated its 56th Raising Day in Secunderabad, Telangana, with a Raising Day Run and Cycling Event, an official said on Tuesday.

At an event organised on Monday, Commandant CDM Major General G. Srinivas extended his compliments to all ranks, the Civilian Defence employees and other staff, and reaffirmed CDM’s unwavering commitment to advancing defence management education in the true spirit of its motto - “Victory Through Excellence.”

The celebration witnessed enthusiastic participation from officers, staff, and their families, said the official in a statement.

To commemorate the day, CDM collaborated with the Purple Pacers and Purple Pedallers clubs to organise a Raising Day Run and Cycling Event.

The celebrations also featured the valedictory ceremony of the Developing Responsible Citizens by Investing in Women Empowerment (DRIWE), a certificate course in collaboration with Osmania University for developing leadership, entrepreneurship, social awareness and empowerment amongst spouses of the Higher Defence Management Course officer trainees.

As part of the celebrations, the Indian Navy’s Band ‘Symphony’ gave a special performance, adding musical splendour to the event.

Established in 1970, CDM is a premier tri-service institution for higher defence management education. With its flagship course ‘The Higher Defence Management Course’ (HDMC), the institute has been instrumental in enhancing organisational effectiveness across the Services by integrating modern management principles into defence planning and decision-making.

The CDM has trained more than 660 officers from friendly foreign countries, contributing significantly to promoting global understanding and defence diplomacy.

Last month, officers of the Higher Defence Management Course, CDM, visited the Andaman and Nicobar Command to study the synergy achieved among the three Services and the Indian Coast Guard in monitoring and coordinated execution.

During the Forward Area Tour, the delegation was briefed on capability development projects of the IAF in the Island territory and capabilities of the Amphibious Brigade, said Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff.

“At the Joint Operations Centre, officers were briefed on recent operational activities, including the ongoing 'Op Castle Bay', which has exemplified a high degree of jointness, integration, and synergy achieved among the three Services and the Indian Coast Guard in monitoring, situational awareness, and coordinated execution at #ANC,” said the HQ IDS.

