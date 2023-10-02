College student gang raped in UP

Deoria, Oct 2 A first year B.A. student was abducted and gang raped by three men in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district.

The incident occurred as the girl was returning to her home in a village under the jurisdiction of the Madanpur police station after attending college in Barhaj.

ASP Rajesh Kumar confirmed that a case has been registered for the relevant offences based on the complaint of her mother, but no arrests have been made yet.

Circle Officer Barhaj, Anshuman Srivastava, stated that the case was currently under investigation.

The police have obtained CCTV footage from nearby areas and are working on identifying the suspects.

Srivastava mentioned that the medical report of the victim was still pending to confirm the gang rape.

Police teams have been assembled to investigate the case, and a female constable was deputed to record the victim’s statement.

