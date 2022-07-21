College students hold lip-lock challenge in K'taka, one arrested

Dakshina Kannada, July 21 The video of students of a reputed college kissing in the presence of other students at a private residence has gone viral on social media stirring a hornet's nest in Mangaluru city in the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka.

N. Shashikumar, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police, stated on Thursday that the incident had taken place 6 months ago in a flat in Mangaluru. The students were playing a truth and dare game during the lip-lock competition.

One of the boys who was present had put the video on WhatsApp a week ago. It came to the notice of the school administration and the authorities warned the students and suspended them, he said.

The boy who made the video has been detained for questioning. No complaint has been filed by the school authorities or the parents in connection with the incident, Shashikumar stated.

The video shows a college boy and a girl coming together and smooching passionately as others in the room cheer them on. Sources said that the group of students held a lip-lock competition among themselves.

The students are seen in uniform and while a young couple kiss each other, others are seen in casual mode, a girl lying on the lap of her college friend. One of the boys is heard calling up the next couple for kissing. Sources say that students belonged to a reputed college and the video had shocked the traditional coastal district and it has also raised concern across the state worrying parents.

The police are also verifying whether the students had consumed drugs while holding the lip-lock competition.

