Colonel Shuchita Shekhar becomes first woman officer to assume command of Communication Zone Mechanical Transport Battalion

New Delhi [India], June 5 : Colonel Shuchita Shekhar has become the first woman officer of the Army Service Corps to assume command of a Communication Zone Mechanical Transport Battalion, an official statement said on Monday.

The Communication Zone Mechanical Transport Battalion is responsible for the maintenance of the Supply Chain of the fully operational Northern Command.

In this regard, Northern Command of the Indian Army took to Twitter and said, "Dhruva Command congratulates Col Shuchita Shekhar, first Women Officer of Army Service Corps to assume command of a Communication Zone Mechanical Transport Battalion responsible for the maintenance of the Supply Chain of the fully operational."

