Colonial era Indian legislators hailed as icons of national unity at Delhi Assembly symposium

New Delhi, July 10 The democratic spirit demonstrated by early Indian legislators in colonial India was hailed as a lasting inspiration for national unity during a symposium held at the Delhi Assembly on Thursday, said an official.

Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta inaugurated the symposium that included two academic sessions led by distinguished faculty from Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University.

The symposium on the theme ‘Pre-Independence Parliamentary Systems (1911–1946) in India and the Role of Indian Members in our Freedom Movement’ revisited the evolution of parliamentary institutions in colonial India.

Vinay Shahasrabuddhe, Vice Chairman, Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini, former President, Indian Council for Cultural Relations and Ram Bahadur Rai, President, Indira Gandhi National Centre of Arts, were among the special guests who took part in the event, said an official

Speaker Gupta said the symposium shed light on the evolution of parliamentary institutions in colonial India and recognised the significant contributions of Indian members who leveraged legislative platforms to advance the cause of national independence.

The Speaker highlighted the relevance of this historical inquiry, emphasising that the ethical leadership and democratic spirit demonstrated by early Indian legislators continue to resonate in present-day parliamentary culture.

“Their commitment to constitutional methods, public service, and national unity remains a lasting inspiration,” he said.

The symposium’s first session included discussions on the role of nationalist leaders within the Imperial Legislative Council, the Public Safety Bill and legislative autonomy, and Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya in the Central Legislature.

The other part of the event featured presentations on the influence of the Central Legislative Assembly in shaping Delhi University, the making of the temporary colonial capital, and the broader contributions of Madan Mohan Malviya in the making of modern India.

Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly Mohan Singh Bisht also took part in the event.

