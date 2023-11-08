Combat aircraft Tejas, Dhruv helicopter to perform in Dubai Air Show

New Delhi, Nov 8 The Defence Ministry on Wednesday said that the Indian Air Force’s Light Combat Aircraft Tejas along with Dhruv and Sarang helicopters will perform in Dubai Air Show.

The official said that an Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent has landed at the Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai for participation in the biennial Dubai Air show.

The Air Show is scheduled from 13 to 17 November.

The official said that the IAF contingent comprises two indigenous platforms - the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas and the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv.

He said that while the Tejas will be part of both, the static and aerial displays during the airshow, the Sarang Helicopter Display Team will be displaying their formation aerobatics skills.

“Having participated in the 2021 edition as well, this is the second consecutive occasion for the Tejas and Sarang display teams to enthrall the crowd at the Dubai Airshow,” the official said.

He said that the IAF contingent is being staged by its C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft. The teams will first perform on the opening ceremony on 13 November 23, and will thereafter share the airspace with other leading aerial display teams of the world.

