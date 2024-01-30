'Come to CM House on Jan 31 and question me': Soren writes to ED

Ranchi, Jan 30 Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has written to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), urging the probe agency to visit the CM House here on January 31 at 1 p.m., and question him in connection with a money laundering case related to an alleged land fraud matter.

An ED team on Monday visited Soren's residence in Delhi to question him. It, however, could not be learned if the probe agency team met the Jharkhand CM.

According to a source, the ED in a letter to Soren sought to know from Soren "when and where" he would be present for questioning between January 29 - 31, further saying "if you don't come this time, we will come to you".

Responding to that on Monday, Soren sent an e-mail to the ED.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up outside Raj Bhavan and CM House.

Many security personnel have been deployed here outside the BJP office and other key establishments.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor