Commemorative coins, stamps of RSS available online

New Delhi, Oct 10 The commemorative coins to mark the 100th anniversary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), issued by the Kolkata Mint, are available for purchase online through the official website, https://indiagovtmint.in/hi/product-category/kolkata-mint/.

The government of India has launched special commemorative coins and stamps to mark the 100th anniversary of the RSS, a prominent socio-cultural organisation known for its contributions to national unity and service.

The announcement was made by the office of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman via a post on X, highlighting the significance of the RSS’ century-long journey of dedication and social impact.

These coins, designed to honour the RSS’ legacy, are expected to become cherished collectibles for enthusiasts and supporters alike.

The special stamps, released alongside the coins, can be obtained at Philately Bureaus across the country, offering philatelists and the public a chance to own a piece of this historic milestone.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s office emphasised the importance of this milestone, stating on X, “To commemorate 100 years of the foundation of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the Government of India has released special commemorative coins and stamps, honouring a century of service, unity, and dedication.”

The initiative has been widely appreciated, with many viewing it as a fitting tribute to an organisation that has shaped India’s socio-cultural landscape for a century.

The RSS, founded in 1925 by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, has grown into one of India’s most influential organizations, promoting values of unity, discipline, and selfless service.

Over the past century, it has played a significant role in social welfare, education, and disaster relief, while fostering a sense of national pride and cultural heritage.

The organisation’s centenary celebrations have drawn attention to its widespread contributions, with events and programs held across India to reflect on its legacy.

The release of these commemorative items underscores the government’s recognition of the RSS’ enduring impact on Indian society.

The coins and stamps serve not only as tokens of appreciation but also as symbols of the organisation’s commitment to nation-building.

Collectors and citizens are encouraged to acquire these limited-edition items, which are expected to be in high demand.

As the RSS enters its next century, these commemorative releases serve as a reminder of its role in fostering unity and service, inspiring generations to contribute to the nation’s progress.

