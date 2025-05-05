Commendable efforts towards boosting urban infrastructure: PM Modi greets ML Khattar on his birthday

New Delhi, May 5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on the latter's 71st birthday.

PM Modi prayed for Khattar’s long life and commended his work in elevating urban infrastructure and strengthening the power sector.

In a post on his X handle, PM Modi wrote, “Best wishes to Union Minister Shri Manohar Lal Khattar Ji on his birthday. His efforts towards boosting urban infrastructure and strengthening India’s power sector are commendable. Praying for his long and healthy life.”

Extending his birthday wishes, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Khattar was doing remarkable work in fulfilling PM Modi’s dream of every poor person having their own house.

“Heartiest birthday wishes to Union Minister Shri ji. You are doing remarkable work towards making Modi ji's country self-reliant in the field of energy and realising the dream of every poor person to have their own house. I pray to God for your good health and long life,” wrote HM Shah in his X post.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in his wishes for the Union Minister said, "Heartiest birthday wishes to popular politician, Honourable Union Minister Shri Manohar Lal Khattar ji! This is my prayer to Dwarkadish Lord Shri Krishna that you may get a healthy, long and glorious life."

Khattar is currently the Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Minister of Power. He is a Member of Parliament from the Karnal Lok Sabha seat in Haryana.

The veteran politician was a former RSS pracharak before becoming a politician.

Khattar served as the 10th and the first BJP chief minister of Haryana. He was sworn in for the first time as CM of Haryana on October 26, 2014, after the BJP's win in the Assembly election. He took oath for the second time as the chief minister in October 2019 after making an alliance with the Jannayak Janta Party post the Haryana Assembly election, with Dushyant Chautala as his Deputy CM.

Khattar was born in Nindana village of Meham tehsil in Rohtak district of Haryana on this day in 1954. His father had migrated to the village from Jhang district of West Punjab following the Partition of India in 1947.

