Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says Mulayam Singh Yadav's demise great loss to country

Expressing grief over the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said the veteran leader's contributions to the nation will be remembered for years to come.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, fondly called "netaji", died at a hospital in Gurugram due to age-related ailments on Monday. He was 82.

"Netaji was dear to all. He devoted his life to Uttar Pradesh and the nation. His demise is a great loss to the country. His contributions to the nation will be remembered for many years to come. Om Shanti," Goyal said.

After the SP leader's demise, many leaders have shared their grief, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency. As Defence Minister, he worked for a stronger India. His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised on furthering national interest," PM Modi tweeted.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on October 2 after his health deteriorated.

One of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh, Mulayam Singh served as the chief minister of the state thrice. He also served in the Centre as the Minister of Defence. He was elected 10 times as MLA and seven times as Lok Sabha MP.

In July this year, the Samajwadi Party patriarch's wife, Sadhna Gupta, passed away after undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram for a lung infection.

( With inputs from ANI )

