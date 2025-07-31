Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Cut by Rs 33.50, Effective August 1; No Change in Domestic Rates

By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 31, 2025 23:24 IST2025-07-31T23:23:22+5:302025-07-31T23:24:36+5:30

Oil marketing companies have announced a reduction of Rs 33.50 in the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders. ...

Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Cut by Rs 33.50, Effective August 1; No Change in Domestic Rates | Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Cut by Rs 33.50, Effective August 1; No Change in Domestic Rates

Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Cut by Rs 33.50, Effective August 1; No Change in Domestic Rates

Oil marketing companies have announced a reduction of Rs 33.50 in the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders. The new rates will come into effect from August 1. Following the cut, the retail price in Delhi will stand at Rs 1,631.50. There is no change in the price of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders.

This is the latest in a series of price reductions over recent months. On July 1, commercial LPG prices were cut by Rs 58.50 to Rs 1,665 per cylinder. Before that, prices were reduced by Rs 24 in June, Rs 41 in April, and Rs 7 in February. There was a small increase of Rs 6 in March.

The new price cut is expected to benefit small businesses such as restaurants, hotels, and street food vendors that depend on commercial LPG for daily operations. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Open in app
Tags :LPG Cylinder PriceLPG cylinder ratesLPG CylinderLPG Gas Price CutNational news