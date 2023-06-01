Commercial LPG cylinders' price slashed by Rs 83.5, check latest rates

The prices of commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders have been revised across the country. LPG cylinder in India is now cheaper by Rs 83.5, according to the monthly price revision for LPG cylinders on June 1, posted on the official website of Indian Oil.

This is the third time in three months that rates of commercial LPG cylinders have been slashed. In Kolkata, the commercial LPG cylinder will be available at a cost of Rs 1,960.50, down from Rs 1,875.50. In Mumbai, the rate of a commercial gas cylinder has come down from Rs 1,808.50 to Rs 1,725. In Chennai, the commercial LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1,937, down from Rs 2,021.50.

State run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) generally revise the LPG prices on the first day of every month. The prices of domestic cooking gas vary from state to state depending on local taxes. Crude oil prices in international markets impact domestic LPG prices. The new rates will be applicable from today.