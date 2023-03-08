Commissioner meets North-West district cops on Holi, distributes sweets

The Commissioner of Police visited the officers on duty in the North-West district in Delhi on the occasion of Holi and distributed sweets on Wednesday.

The Commissioner joined the officers to wish them on the festival of colours and motivated them to pay complete devotion to their duty.

Notably, police officers are on duty for the safety and well-being of the citizens.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his greetings to the citizens of the country on the occasion of Holi.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Best wishes for Holi. May the colours of joy and enthusiasm always shower in your life. Wishing you all a happy and colourful Holi!."

The festival of Holi which celebrates the spirit of inclusiveness and humanity heralds the onset of spring after winter in the Indian subcontinent. The festival marks the victory of good over evil and is celebrated on two days - Holika Dahan and Holi Milan.

On Tuesday, Delhi Police deployed drone cameras to monitor Old Delhi's Jama Masjid and tightened security on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat and Holika Dahan.

Elaborate security arrangements were made near Jama Masjid in the national capital as both festivals were celebrated together.

Shab-e-Barat and Holika Dahan are being celebrated with great fanfare across India.

( With inputs from ANI )

