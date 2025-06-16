Committed candidates with clean image should be preferred for Cong district presidents: Singh

Bhopal, June 16 Amid the ongoing process to find potential candidates for district and block presidents of the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Monday said that people with a clean image who are committed should be given more preference.

Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh said that those who have joined the Congress in the recent past, and who were previously associated with the ruling BJP, should not be made district presidents and block heads of the Congress, but should be given key roles.

"I would suggest that Congress workers, who have a clean image, and those who can work for the party without any fear of the BJP, should be made district and block heads. Those who have joined the Congress in the recent past, should be preferred for key roles," Singh said.

During his interaction with media persons, Digvijaya Singh also claimed that in the past two weeks, several Congress leaders and workers have approached him to seek support, however, he has decided not to interfere in the process and would not recommend any name.

"Several Congress workers met me in the past few days, and they requested me to recommend their names for posts (district and block presidents). But I have made it very clear that, I won't recommend any name. The selection process should be transparent," Singh said responding to media queries.

Singh made this statement at a time when more than 60 observers appointed by the AICC, and Madhya Pradesh Congress are visiting different parts of the state to find suitable candidates for the posts of district and block presidents.

The move is part of the Congress party’s Organisation Rejuvenation Campaign launched by former party president and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, during his visit to Bhopal on June 3.

The observers, who have started visiting different parts of the state from June 10, are supposed to complete the first phase of the campaign by June 30.

Based on their deliberations with local party leaders, workers, and commoners, they will send reports to the party leadership, based on which new district party chiefs will be chosen.

The same experiment will be replicated in subsequent phases in individual Assembly segments till the gram panchayat and local ward level, according to an earlier statement of the incharge for Madhya Pradesh Congress, Harish Choudhary.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor