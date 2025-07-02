Committed professional suicide, says whistleblower Kerala doctor

Thiruvananthapuram, July 2 Whistleblower Dr Haris Chirackal, who recently publicly highlighted a shortage of surgical equipment and administrative lapses at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College and Hospital, said on Wednesday that he has committed "professional suicide".

Dr Chirackal is a popular urologist and head of the Urology Department at the hospital.

All except the ruling CPI(M)-led Left government have applauded and heaped praises for his honest outburst after finding out that he will not be able to perform a surgery on an 18-year-old boy, the same age as his son, for want of medical equipment.

Chirackal told the media on Wednesday that he considers Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in high esteem, even as CM Vijayan expressed his displeasure at the outbursts.

“I know that what I did was a professional suicide. Even if I am prosecuted for my statements, I will continue to remain the same. I have never criticised the Health Minister or the cabinet. The way out of this impasse is a correction on the part of the bureaucracy,” said Chirackal.

“I am not upset with what CM Vijayan said as I consider him like my teacher. I had to resort to the outbursts after finding all the doors appear to have been closed,” added Chirackal.

Chirackal had recently taken to social media to expose the acute shortage of equipment and medical supplies in the hospital, despite repeated appeals -- even to the Health Minister’s office.

Following this, there was a huge outcry from all sections of the society and the Congress and the BJP took to the streets. On Tuesday, there were skirmishes at a few places in the state with the police during the protest against the callous attitude of the Vijayan government towards the health sector.

The CPI(M) has slammed Chirackal for his outbursts, and said that he should not have done this.

One reason why CM Vijayan is upset is that the popular doctor's attack has caused a dent to State Health Minister George and her private secretary, Sajeevan, both considered very close to the Chief Minister.

Incidentally, following his outburst, action was quick when a fresh instrument was flown in from Hyderabad for the Urology department on Tuesday, and surgeries again started.

