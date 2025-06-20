‘Committed to clean Delhi air’: Minister Sirsa after inspecting mist system

New Delhi, June 20 Delhi Minister for Environment Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday conducted an on-ground inspection of the Automatic Misting System installed along Lodhi Road and promised to clean the city’s air on a war-footing.

“The people of Delhi haven’t forgotten how previous governments looted public resources and left the city choking in neglect,” he said.

Hitting out at the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Sirsa said: “They did nothing beyond false promises and photo-ops. Today, under our triple-engine government, Delhi is witnessing real, measurable change. We are investing in science, technology, and infrastructure, not scams. This is not just a new government, it’s a new era of accountability and action.”

Designed to suppress dust particles and reduce carbon emissions, the high-pressure mist sprayers are now operational not only in central Delhi but also on DDA-maintained roads in Dwarka, expanding the city’s anti-pollution footprint to both core and outer zones.

Speaking at the site, the Minister said: “Delhi is transforming. We are deploying bold, data-driven, and technology-backed solutions to fight air pollution.”

He said that Automatic Misting System is one such innovation that will become a benchmark for other states.

The Lodhi Road project, now completed, spans 560 metres and includes 15 poles, each fitted with 30 high-pressure brass and stainless-steel misting nozzles. These nozzles operate at 40 BAR pressure, delivering ultra-fine mist at a rate of 2.8 LPH per nozzle.

Supported by a 10 HP misting pump, the system includes SS pipelines, RO units, PVC tanks, a control panel, and a dedicated pump room — all completed at a total cost of Rs 34 lakh.

In addition to Lodhi Road and Dwarka, similar installations are under execution at Africa Avenue (850 metres, 30 poles) and Shantipath (900 metres, 30 poles).

The next phases will cover over 25 major roads which are prone to air pollution, including Bhagwan Das Road, Tilak Marg, Zakir Hussain Marg, Shahjahan Road, Ashoka Road, Hanuman Mandir, Khan Market, and more, the Minister said.

He also highlighted the government’s broader strategy which includes a year-round deployment of 1,000 water sprinklers, 140 anti-smog guns, 200 mechanical road sweepers, 70 electric litter pickers, and 38 water tankers.

He said monitoring is ensured through GPS, camera sensors, and centralised dashboards.

The Minister said all commercial high-rise buildings above 3,000 sq. meters — including malls and hotels — have been directed to install rooftop anti-smog guns. AI-driven tools are also being used to monitor compliance in construction and demolition sites.

