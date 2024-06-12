Committed to making Rajasthan crime-free, says CM Sharma

Jaipur, June 12 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Wednesday that his government was committed to making the state crime-free and maintaining peace and law & order was a top priority.

CM Sharma was addressing the state-level function organised at Rajasthan Police Academy on the occasion of Rajasthan Police Foundation Day.

He said the state government was continuously making big decisions for the safety of the common man, due to which the crime figures have dropped drastically. The state government has taken many policy decisions in various matters, including the SIT investigation in the paper leak case, the formation of the Anti Gangster Task Force, reducing atrocities on women and Dalits, and so on, he said.

The CM mentioned that an anti-Romeo Squad has been formed to promote women's safety. Also, by setting up women's desks in 174 police stations, hearing of women's complainants is being ensured. He assured that the state government and police were committed to protecting constitutional values.

"While realizing the concept of Ram Rajya, our government is working with full alertness for the safety of the common people," he said.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also announced the allocation of Rs 1.5 crore for the Rajasthan Police Welfare Fund, Rs 1 crore for the Rajasthan Police Benevolent Fund and Rs 1.5 crore for the Utsav Fund.

Director General of Police U.R. Sahu said the Rajasthan Police will leave no stone unturned to further strengthen the credibility and dedication of the police in the minds of the people.

Earlier, CM Sharma paid floral tributes to the martyrs at the Police Martyr Memorial.

The Chief Minister took the salute of the various marching contingent of the police and allied services.

CM Sharma also honoured police officers and personnel with Police Medals for outstanding services.

