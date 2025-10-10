Communal clash prevented in MP's Betul; five arrested

Betul, Oct 10 At least five persons have been arrested, while search for several others was underway in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district after a minor road incident between two persons (bikers) from different communities escalated into a communal tension, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the incident occurred as Betul district head of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Shishupal Yadav, was allegedly hit a bike driven by a Muslim youth at a market in Multai, a rich coalmines area located adjoining to Chhindwara district.

The minor incident escalated as some other persons from both sides indulged in a physical fight, thrashed and beat up each other.

This led to a commotion as neighbours from two different religious communities confronted each other on the road.

The situation was brought under control when the police reached the spot and the people from both communities were separated.

Later, a group of people protested at the Multai police station demanding strict action against those who allegedly "attempted" to harm the RSS leader Shishupal Yadav.

Section 144 was imposed in Multai and heavy police deployment and police flag-march was also carried out on Friday as well.

Additional police forces were called from the adjoining Chhindwara and Pandhurna districts.

Betul Superintendent of Police, Veerendra Jain, has also suspended two Sub-Inspectors for the negligence.

BJP leader Rameshwar Sharma, who is an MLA from Huzur Assembly seat in Bhopal, called the incident "unfortunate", alleging that unidentified Muslim youths made a deliberate attempt to harm RSS leader Shishupal Yadav.

"Some Muslim youths attempted to harm the Betul district RSS head. The state government will take strict action into this matter. I will also request Muslim leaders to advice youths from their community not to create violence," Sharma said while talking to IANS on Friday.

Betul along with Chhindwara has already witnessed a shock with the deaths of 23 children due to the consumption of Coldrif cough syrup.

Out of total children who died, at least three to four were from Betul and the remaining were from Chhindwara.

