Communal tension prevails in UP district after one killed in clash

Unnao, Jan 15 Communal tension prevailed in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district after a man died and his brother was seriously injured during a clash with a local criminal from another community.

The incident took place on Sunday in the Champapurwa locality under Kotwali police station.

Police identified the deceased as Vinod Kashyap, 28.

Soon after people came to know about the incident, tension gripped the area, and the family members of the deceased along with locals staged a road blockade on the Unnao-Kanpur highway and demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

Police, however, claimed that the incident was the fallout of an old enmity.

A case has been registered and investigations have begun.

A senior police official said the accused would be arrested soon.

