Communal violence in Murshidabad especially impacted women, girls: NCW

Kolkata, April 25 The impact of the communal violence and riot-like situation in the minority-dominated Murshidabad district in West Bengal following protests against Waqf (Amendment) Act turning violent there earlier this month has been maximum among the women and children of the victim families there, observed the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday.

"According to observations by the NCW, communal violence had a particularly devastating impact on women and girls. Many were subjected to unspeakable acts of sexual violence, physical assault, and rape threats. Survivors described how they were dragged out of their homes, brutally attacked, and in some instances, told to send their daughters to be raped. The trauma inflicted on these women is severe, and the psychological, emotional, and physical toll will be long-lasting. Forced displacement has further pushed these women into vulnerable situations, violating their basic human rights and dignity," a statement issued by the NCW on Friday read.

The observations were based on the recent findings by a delegation of the NCW, led by the commission's chairperson Vijaya K. Rahatkar, who had earlier visited the troubled pockets of Murshidabad and interacted with the victim families there.

The NCW delegation also went to a temporary relief camp at Murshidabad-adjacent Malda district and interacted with the displaced persons from the troubled spots who were housed there.

In the statement, the NCW had also highlighted the negligence and failure on part of the West Bengal government to take preventive action against the communal violence despite having enough and prior intelligence inputs.

The committee observed a complete breakdown of administrative machinery and governance in Murshidabad district. Despite prior intelligence and visible tensions in the area, the state government failed to take preventive or responsive action, and instead, appeared to act as a mute spectator.

The violence appears to have been deliberate and premeditated, with many victims alleging that Hindu homes and businesses were selectively targeted in an apparent effort to seize land and property.

The porous border with Bangladesh, combined with poor administrative vigilance, has worsened the situation, and the presence of radical religious elements in the area cannot be ruled out,” the NCW statement read.

The commission had also observed that the selective targeting of women in Murshidabad was not isolated incidents but a systemic failure causing lasting trauma, destabilising communities and fracturing the social fabric.

"The community, especially Hindu residents, expressed a complete loss of faith in the state police and demanded the establishment of BSF or CRPF camps to ensure their safety and return to normalcy,” the NCW statement read.

The commission had also noted that despite issuing a peace appeal on April 18, the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is yet to visit the troubled pockets in Murshidabad and meet the victims and their families.

