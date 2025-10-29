‘Commuters, not cars’: Tejasvi Surya’s advise to K’taka govt on tunnel project

Bengaluru, Oct 29 BJP Yuva Morcha National President and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday criticised the Karnataka government’s proposed Tunnel Road Project, stating that focus should be on benefiting maximum commuters, not prioritising cars.

Speaking to reporters at the BJP state headquarters, Jagannath Bhavan, Tejasvi Surya said that the tunnel road project will cost Rs 43,000 crore.

“How can constructing an 18-kilometre underground tunnel solve all of Bengaluru’s traffic problems? How will it address emergencies? No feasibility or traffic study has been done. The government is not even listening to expert opinions. There is no better example of squandering public money.”

“We have given scientific alternatives. Around 70 per cent of Bengaluru’s population should be able to depend on public transport. We have presented five key points in this regard. All ongoing projects are delayed and progressing slowly,” he said.

Tejasvi Surya said that the government must complete pending projects first before launching new ones.

“The goal should be to benefit the maximum number of people in the least amount of time and at the lowest cost, not to prioritise cars,” he said.

He urged the government to prioritise public transport and ensure coordination among departments. “Pedestrians should have proper footpaths. Over the past three years, Bengaluru has recorded the highest number of pedestrian deaths in the country,” he noted.

Referring to road fatalities, he said, “During the Pulwama attack, three soldiers from Karnataka lost their lives, and it became national news. But in Bengaluru, 15-20 pedestrians die every day on the roads. The city needs suburban rail, metro, trams, and ring rail connectivity,” he stated.

Citing government data, Tejasvi Surya said that after the opening of the Yellow Metro Line, traffic congestion at Silk Board Junction reduced by 37 per cent.

“Given this, should we be expanding the Metro or building more tunnels for cars? Similarly, the Purple Line has reduced traffic congestion by 12-14 per cent. Those who travel by car prefer air-conditioned metro trains because they are faster and cheaper,” he said.

Tejasvi Surya added that under the comprehensive mobility plan, Bengaluru should have 300 km of metro lines, with a train every three minutes.

“This is the BJP’s alternative solution,” he said.

Tejasvi Surya added that when 300 km of metro lines are completed, no matter where one is in Bengaluru, a metro station should be within a 5-minute walk.

“Then no one will suffer in traffic. People will leave their private vehicles at home and travel by metro,” he said.

He said that if the same Rs 43,000 crore is used properly, Bengaluru can have 317 km of metro network by 2031.

“But this government has no interest in it,” he said.

--IANS

mka/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor