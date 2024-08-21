Comparing Kolkata horror with Pulwama shows Trinamool’s mental bankruptcy: Prem Shukla

New Delhi, Aug 21 The BJP on Wednesday hit out at the Mamata Banerjee dispensation over the alleged cover-up in the Kolkata medic’s rape and murder case and also slammed the Trinamool for comparing the ghastly incident with the Pulwama episode.

Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh in a social media post, earlier in the day, compared the Kolkata rape and murder case with the Pulwama terror attack and urged the “doctors to return to work, as the martyrs of Pulwama also are still awaiting justice.”

Speaking exclusively to IANS, BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla also hit out at the past governments in Rajasthan for shielding the Khadims in the Ajmer gang rape case.

Notably, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court sentenced six individuals to life imprisonment for their involvement in the infamous Ajmer sex scandal in the early 1990s, which saw many powerful men with politically connected families gang-raping, videographing and silencing multiple schoolgirls and college going women and also blackmailing them for months.

Q: The POCSO court has given life imprisonment to six individuals in the infamous Ajmer sex scandal in the 1990s. How do you see this judgment?

A: The judgment on the Ajmer gang-rape case has exposed the Rape Jihadis and Congressmen alike, both of whom formed a nexus to sexually assault and gang rape schoolgirls with impunity, for months. More than 100 young girls were raped and blackmailed by Ajmer’s influential Khadim family while their dirty deeds were given cover and protection by the respective Congress governments in the state.

In their desperate bid to appease the Muslim community, the Congress governments kept giving clean chit to the rapists. In spite of bringing them to book, they shielded the criminals. Today, those who gave slogans of ‘Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon’ are looking away while the victim’s family is running from pillar to post to seek justice. INDIA bloc is not a democratic alliance but it’s a coalition of crooked parties and is rather working as ‘Balaatkaari bachao alliance.’

Q: A Trinamool leader has equated the Kolkata rape horror with the Pulwama terror attack? What’s your take on this?

A: Doctors are demonstrating and protesting for their rights and safety. A woman was brutally violated and murdered mercilessly in Kolkata’s RG Kar hospital but the way the Mamata dispensation has been covering up the incident is really shameful. The state government has been insensitive towards the victim’s family. The anger and outrage of doctors over such callous and indifferent treatment by the state government is totally justified.

Comparing the Kolkata incident with the Pulwama episode only shows the mental bankruptcy of the Trinamool spokesperson as well as the party.

Q: The Congress party is reportedly exploring an alliance with regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir for the Assembly elections. Your reaction?

A: Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party have a history of standing with separatists and Pakistani sympathisers. The Gupkar Alliance has always advocated for dialogue with Pakistan. Now, with elections approaching in the Valley, the thieves have again come together to join ranks.

