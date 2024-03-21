Compensation for building collapse victims can't be treated as MCC violation: Bengal govt to ECI

Kolkata, March 21 The West Bengal government on Thursday replied to a notice issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on the complaints of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violation against Trinamool Congress minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, who reportedly announced compensation for the victims of the building collapse in Kolkata's Garden Reach area on Sunday night that claimed 10 lives.

Sources in the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) confirmed that the reply filed by Chief Secretary B.P Gopalika was received on Thursday afternoon following which it was forwarded to the poll panel's headquarters in Delhi.

In its replay, the state government contended that since paying compensation to the building collapse victims is an emergency measure caused by the loss of human lives, it cannot be treated as a violation of the MCC.

On Monday, Firhad Hakim, who also happens to be the Trinamool MLA from the area where the mishap took place, announced that the state government will pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased, and Rs 1 lakh each to the injured persons.

The West Bengal BJP later drew the attention of the CEO in the matter, claiming that such announcements were a gross violation of the MCC.

In its complaint to the CEO, the state BJP also claimed that the MCC was violated within 48 hours of its imposition on March 16.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor