'Compete and conquer' is mantra of new India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed faith in the youth of the nation said that the 'compete and conquer' is the mantra of new India and the youth of the country has a 'can do' spirit which is a source of inspiration for every generation.

"India is entering the golden age of the startup ecosystem boasting over 50,000 startups, out of which more than 10,000 startups were set up in the past 6-7 months amid the challenges posed by the COVID pandemic...'compete and conquer' is the mantra of new India," the Prime Minister said after inaugurating Technology Centre of the MSME Ministry and Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam in Puducherry through video conference.

"Today's youth have a can do spirit which is a source of inspiration for every generation. It is the strength of the youth that India has marched much ahead in digital payments. Today, the youth of India is writing code of global prosperity," he said.

PM Modi said that it is the government's effort to give youth, the platform and infrastructure to develop the nation.

"We want our youth to pursue their dreams without any barriers and apprehensions. We have reduced our government compliances. Schemes like Mudra Yojana, Startup India, Stand Up India, Skill India, Atal Innovation Mission and NEP are aiding their dreams," he said.

"I have full faith in the youth of the nation and I am sure that they will take us to heights we haven't even dreamed of," he added.

PM Modi inaugurated a Technology Centre of the MSME Ministry and Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam - an auditorium with open-air theatre in Puducherry, through video conference.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Technology Centre of the MSME Ministry is established at Puducherry with an investment of about Rs 122 crore. With the focus on the Electronic System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) Sector, this Technology Centre will be equipped with the latest technology.

The Prime Minster will also inaugurate the 25th National Youth Festival via video conferencing on the National Youth Day which is observed to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

The festival aims to shape the minds of India's youth and transform them into a united force for nation-building. It is one of the biggest exercises in social cohesion and intellectual and cultural integration.

It aims to bring diverse cultures of India and integrate them into a united thread of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. This year, in view of the emerging COVID situation, the festival has been scheduled to be held virtually from January 12-13.

( With inputs from ANI )

